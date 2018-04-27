T&T’s Prime Minister and other Caribbean Leaders Standing Firm on Windrush Matter.

On another current issue, the Prime Minister said Caribbean Leaders will continue to maintain a diplomatic but firm approach on the controversial Windrush matter, which was highlighted during discussions with British politicians at last week’s Commonwealth Head of the Government Meeting in London.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd said United Kingdom citizenship fees and language tests will be waived for the Windrush generation and their families.

In a statement to Parliament, Ms, Rudd said the citizenship offer would apply not just to the families of Caribbean migrants who came to the UK between 1948 and 1973, but anyone from other Commonwealth nations who settled in the UK over the same period.

She told Members of Parliament that she wanted people to have the “formal status” they should have had all along, without having to pay naturalisation fees or pass any tests and also vowed speedy compensation for anyone who had “suffered loss”.

At the weekly post cabinet news briefing, Dr. Rowley said the effects of this matter are widespread, adding that Caribbean leaders were forceful on the issue because over time the British laws sought to make illegal, what was in fact deemed to have been legal.

Dr. Rowley said he was able to hear first-hand from a Trinidad and Tobago nationals, while in London, of the difficulties they experienced because of the development.

