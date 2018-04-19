T&T’s Prime Minister Warns Commonwealth Countries Against Ill Speaking T&T. Adds T&T Pursues Tourism As A Viable Industry.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has raised the issue of countries making inaccurate pronouncements on Trinidad and Tobago saying that this practice has an adverse effect on the nation’s ability to stimulate growth and development.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Commonwealth Business Forum Heads of Government Roundtable yesterday when he made the comment.

He noted that Trinidad and Tobago pursues Tourism as a viable industry for growth and development.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister said Dr. Rowley also raised the subject of the categorization of several Caribbean nations, including Trinidad and Tobago, as tax havens.

This, even though the twin-island state continues to make significant steps towards fulfilling the requirements of the European Union and is FATCA compliant.

The Heads of Government round-table is the concluding set piece of the Business Forum that allows the business community to provide feedback directly to Heads of Government in order to inform discussions at the Heads of Government Meeting.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

