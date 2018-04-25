TTUTA Head Issues Strong Notice to Ministry of Education.

PRESIDENT of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Lynsley Doodhai is today issuing a warning to the Education Ministry that come the new academic year this September teachers will not be marking students School Based Assessments (SBAs) unless they are paid.

The comment was made at TTUTA’s 39th anniversary celebrations and retirees function at the Couva/Point Lisas Chamber over the weekend.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning Doodai revealed that the issue is one that is far reaching and affects teachers even outside of Trinudad and Tobago.

