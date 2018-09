TTUTA Head Lyndsley Doodai is refuting claims that teachers are prohibited from engaging in any type of protest action.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, Mr. Doodai accused the Minister of trying to intimidate teachers, and he called on them to ignore such tactics.

He claimed that the Education Minister actually did the Association a favour by holding the press conference and attempting to intimidate by threatening teachers yesterday.

