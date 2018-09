TTUTA is today heralding teachers’ response to the day of rest and reflection last Friday as a success and the Association is today saying that it hopes that the authorities view this move seriously.

TTUTA’s Vice President Kyrla Robinson Thomas told News Power Now on Monday that the teachers’ action on Friday proves that they are tired of a number of issues that have been affecting them.

She told our newsroom that safety is also a major concern for teaching staff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest