TTUTA President Lashes Out at Government After Teacher is Threatened by Parent.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Association, Lynsley Doodhai says the Ministry of Education needs to stop burying its head in the sand.

He made the comment this morning while referring to an incident in which a pregnant teacher at the St. Madeline Secondary School was threatened by a parent holding a piece of wood.

Reports state the parent was unsatisfied with the outcome of a meeting she had with school authorities concerning her child’s behaviour and decided to take matters into her own hands.

Following a war of words with her child’s teacher, the parent returned to the school with a piece of wood to threaten the teacher.

Mr. Doodhai said teachers are now working in fear and he is calling on the Ministry to address issues at the school at a less superficial level.

He added that he intends to have a conversation with the education Minister regarding security arrangements at schools throughout the country.

However, referring specifically to recent incidents in East Port -of -Spain, he indicated that he hopes Government’s actions will not be short-lived, as they usually are.

