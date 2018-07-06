Power102FM

TTUTA Says Teachers Under No Obligation to Teach Sex Ed.

TTUTA Says Teachers Under No Obligation to Teach Sex Ed.

0

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today saying that teachers are under no obligation to teach sex-education in schools.

Recently there has been concern expressed by some teachers that they are not comfortable teaching the subject matter.

TTUTA President Lyndsley Doodhai told News Power Now earlier that Sex-Education has now come under a new subject being introduced by the Ministry of Education in Secondary Schools titled Health and Family Life Education.

He says the problem now lies in the absence of teachers to teach the subject.

Mr. Doodhai said since the Ministry of Education has been relying on the goodwill of teachers to teach the subjects they are within their rights to refuse.

 

TTUTA Says Parents Can Anticipte Registration Relief.
TTUTA President expresses concern with bullying incident at Siparia West Secondary School; says don’t blame teachers for school violence
TTUTA President Lashes Out at Government After Teacher is Threatened by Parent.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS:
%d bloggers like this: