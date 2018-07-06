TTUTA Says Teachers Under No Obligation to Teach Sex Ed.

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association is today saying that teachers are under no obligation to teach sex-education in schools.

Recently there has been concern expressed by some teachers that they are not comfortable teaching the subject matter.

TTUTA President Lyndsley Doodhai told News Power Now earlier that Sex-Education has now come under a new subject being introduced by the Ministry of Education in Secondary Schools titled Health and Family Life Education.

He says the problem now lies in the absence of teachers to teach the subject.

Mr. Doodhai said since the Ministry of Education has been relying on the goodwill of teachers to teach the subjects they are within their rights to refuse.

