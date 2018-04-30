TTUTA’s First Vice President Adamant that Teachers Should Not Grade SBAs.

TTUTA’s First Vice President Kyrla Robinson Thomas says that the Association is not concerned with any threats by the Education Ministry to review the employment of teachers who refuse to grade SBA papers.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, she said it was the Minister’s prerogative to say what he wished, however she disclosed that TTUTA has also sought legal counsel on the matter.

She said this was the reason TTUTA felt confident in advising teachers not to mark the SBA’s come September.

She stated that it isn’t fair to lay an additional burden on the teachers without offering them any compensation.

