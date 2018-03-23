Two Arrested for Preying on Bank Customers. Police Warns Public To Be Vigilant.

The public is today being warned to be exercise caution when conducting business in financial institutions throughout the country.

This advice comes from Inspector Robert Joseph of the Northern Division Special Investigations Unit, following the arrests of two more persons who were targeting citizens after they left various banks and credit unions in the district.

The two were held last week during a police exercise by officers of the Investigations Unit and they have been charged and brought before the courts.

However, even though prosecutorial proceedings have begun against this group, police have advised that there could be other persons out there who are conducting similar illegal activities and as a result, the public needs to be always vigilant and aware whenever they were conducting financial transactions.

Any suspicious activities should be reported immediately to the police, either through the nearest police station, or anonymously through 555 or 800-TIPS.

