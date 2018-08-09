Two Dead, Two Critical Following Shooting in D’Abadie.

Two people are dead and two others remain critically injured in the aftermath of shooting in D’Abadie on Wednesday evening.

According to police reports, shortly after 8 pm, Northern Division officers received a report of a shooting at a street off Boy’s Lane, D’Abadie, Arima.

When the officers responded they found a teenage girl, a woman and two men suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

The two men were outside of the vehicle while the teen was seated in the front passenger seat, slumped over the driver’s seat.

26-year-old Timmy Ragopaul aka “Hype” of Seventh Avenue, Oropune Gardens, Piarco and 25-year-old Alika Scipio of Kurt Trace, Eastern Quarry, Laventille both succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

15-year-old Karimah Abdullah of Fonde Amandes Road, St Ann’s, a student of the Success Laventille Secondary School was shot in the head and chest and is in a critical condition at Mt Hope.

Tremaine Paul of Maloney Gardens D’Abadie is said to be in stable condition at the Arima District Hospital.

Images and videos of the incident went viral on social media less than an hour following the crime.

Reports indicate that the killing may be linked to the murder of 33-year-old D’Abadie resident Dane Hazarie who was gunned down on July 25.

Police are preparing for possible reprisals.

