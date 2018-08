Two homes have been destroyed by fire in San Fernando. The blaze reportedly engulfed the homes at around 4:30am.

Fire tenders and T&TEC appliances have been dealing with the emergency at Rushworth Street, between Irving Park and Harris Street.

Earlier citizens were advised to use an alternate route as authorities have blocked off the road at this time.

