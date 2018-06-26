Two Men Shot and Killed, One Woman Critical at Hospital following Early Morning Morvant Attack.

Police are investigating a double murder that occurred at Never Dirty, Morvant in the wee hours of this morning.

According to reports, at around 2:15am, explosions were heard near a bar in the community.

Police responded and found three residents of the area, shot.

They have been identified as 32-year-old Adrian “AJ” Gabriel, 28-year-old Samuel “Sam” David and 19-year-old Latoya Cumberbatch.

Emergency Health Services (EHS) were contacted and with the assistance of police, the injured were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, however both male victims succumbed to their injuries, while the woman was warded in critical condition.

Police are attempting to ascertain a motive for the fatal attack.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...