Two Men Shot Dead in Drive By Shooting in Penal.

On Tuesday, two men were murdered at Bajnath Street, Penal. The incident took place at around 5pm in what police say was a drive by killing.

Dead are San Fernando resident Roger Harrickssoon and a man who has only been identified as “Ronnie”. Investigators believe was a drug deal gone sour. Reports indicate that Harrickssoon’s killing occurred mere hours after he had been bailed out of jail on drug trafficking charges.

Both men were said to have been seated in a gold colored Nissan TIDA motor vehicle when they were killed.

Autopsies are expected to be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Centre, today.

