Power102FM

Two Men Shot Dead in Drive By Shooting in Penal.

Two Men Shot Dead in Drive By Shooting in Penal.

0

On Tuesday, two men were murdered at Bajnath Street, Penal. The incident took place at around 5pm in what police say was a drive by killing. Dead a

On Tuesday, two men were murdered at Bajnath Street, Penal. The incident took place at around 5pm in what police say was a drive by killing.

Dead are San Fernando resident Roger Harrickssoon and a man who has only been identified as “Ronnie”. Investigators believe was a drug deal gone sour. Reports indicate that Harrickssoon’s killing occurred mere hours after he had been bailed out of jail on drug trafficking charges.

Both men were said to have been seated in a gold colored Nissan TIDA motor vehicle when they were killed.

Autopsies are expected to be conducted at the Forensic Sciences Centre, today.

Business on the brink of shutting down if the FATCA bill is not passed in time…this from the former head of the central authority
Sea Bridge Sailing Schedule Altered Due to Former President Maxwell’s Funeral
Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago fires its General Manager

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0