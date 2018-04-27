UK Former High Commissioner to T&T Weighs in on Windrush Fiasco.

The United Kingdom’s former High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago, Arthur Snell, is today weighing in on another immigration fiasco this one affecting Trinbagonians living in the UK.

The Windrush fiasco saw persons, including 73 Trinidadians, who as citizens of British territories, left the Caribbean in the mid 1900’s to go to England in an attempt to rebuild the country, now being treated as illegal immigrants.

The so called Windrush generation was so named after the boat they arrived in England on called the HMT Empire Windrush.

There have been cases where some of those Caribbean migrants and their offspring who were born there have since been denied access to basic rights and amenities to which they should be entitled.

Mr. Snell, who served as British High Commissioner from 2011 to 2014, says the impact of the immigration policies of the British Government was undoubtedly racist although that may not have been its intention.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

