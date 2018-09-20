Umar Abdullar Dismisses US Reports of Terrorism Financiers in T&T.

Head of the Islamic Front Umar Abdullah has dismissed reports, which appeared on Thursday, indicating that two nationals have been identified as having been financiers of terrorist organisations in the Middle East.

The story has been widely reported, but Mr. Abdullah says the persons identified are well known to him. He said the allegations are simply ridiculous. He spoke with News Power Now on Thursday.

He maintained that the information shared on Emraan Ali and Eddie Aleong is dubious and without merit.

He alleges that this was part of a plan to share misinformation not just on the two men but also on others from T&T.

He challenged the US authorities to provide a basis for their accusations.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said it took action to designate the two men as ISIS financiers, pursuant to Executive Order 13224, which targets terrorists and those providing support to terrorists or acts of terrorism.

The release said Ali, who is based in Syria and has dual US and Trinidad and Tobago citizenship, was designated for acting for or on behalf of ISIS.

It said he has been involved in money transfers from Trinidad and Tobago to Syria in support of ISIS and since January 2017, he would receive and provide funds to Trinidadian ISIS fighters.

Eddie Aleong was tagged for assisting in, sponsoring, or providing financial, material, or technological support for, or financial or other services to or in support of ISIS.

The release said since March this year, Aleong facilitated money transfers to ISIS members in ISIS-controlled territory.

It said effective immediately, all property and interests in property of these persons subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.

