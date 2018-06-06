UN High Commissioner Disputes T&T Government’s Asylum Seekers’ Policy.

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees representative, Ruben Barbado says no one should be sent back to their country when they are in the process of applying for asylum, regardless of what policy a Government may have in place.

The UN’s local representative and the Government disagreed on how the issue was handled leading to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley complaining to the UN over the statements made by the local representative.

Speaking with Andy Johnson on Power 102.1FM this morning, Mr. Barbado said the UN’s mandate is to ask Governments to respect international laws and raise concerns when it believes it is necessary.

