Unacceptable. Police Welfare Association President Condemns Police Officers’ Alleged Involvement in Kidnapping.

President of the Police Welfare Association ASP Michael Seales has described the officers’ involvement in this crime as unacceptable.

Speaking with News Power Now this morning, he said that the Association cannot stand with any officer who carries out such a despicable deed.

He advised officers who were only interested in the monetary gains of being in the profession to leave.

He said that the situation has done damage to the image of the police service, and the Police Commissioner.

He disclosed that there are steps to take if a citizen feels threatened when stopped by the officer.

He said that it is a difficult situation given the fact that the public must cooperate when being question or stopped by police authorities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

