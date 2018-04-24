UNC Files No Confidence Motion Against Works Minister, Rohan Sinanan.

The Opposition United National Congress has filed a motion of no confidence in Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan.

Speaking last night at the UNC’ s Monday night Forum, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar decried the state of the air and sea bridge, saying the people of Tobago are suffering.

Mrs. Persad Bissessar also questioned why the Prime Minister has failed to take any action against Minister Sinanan despite the state of the sea bridge.

Meanwhile in response, Minister Sinanan says he is looking forward to the opportunity to defend himself in Parliament. Minister Sinanan added that he noted the UNC’s claims of corruption over the sea bridge but believes that the UNC has no moral standing to speak about corruption. He added that he is focused on fixing the sea bridge and will do what he must even if it means constantly defending himself.

