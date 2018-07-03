Power102FM

UNC’s Belmont East Candidate Hits the Ground Hard, Highlights Challenges Facing Residents.

The United National Congress’ candidate for Belmont East in the upcoming local government by election, Lianna Babb Gonzales says crime, a lack of jobs; water problems and poor garbage collection are some of the challenges facing the district.

She said she was made aware of these issues during interactions with residents of the area.

Ms. Babb Gonzales made the comment during the State of the Nation Programme this afternoon, on Power 102FM.

Although a traditional stronghold of the People’s National Movement, Ms. Babb Gonzales said she remains focused on the task at hand.

