US Ambassador Candidate cites Alarming ISIS news for T&T

The proposed US ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago, has said that Trinidad and Tobago has the highest ISIS recruitment rate per capita.

Former Nassau County Republican leader, Joseph Mondello made the comment while speaking before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He was answering questions in his confirmation hearing when he gave the alarming figures.

CLICK AUDIO BELOW

Meanwhile, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs Fitzgerald Hinds says that there has to be action taken immediately in Trinidad and Tobago to ensure that all is done to preserve the safety of all citizens.

Speaking with News Power Now a short while ago, Minister Hinds said that he viewed the video footage of Mr. Mondello’s Senate hearing with deep concern.

CLICK AUDIO BELOW

