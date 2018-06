Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation, Dr Allen Sammy, is expressing thanks to the United States Embassy for the donation of two rescue dinghies.

He says the dinghies will be very useful in rescue operation this rainy season, as there are several flood prone areas, which the Corporation has to serve.

Meanwhile, US Charge de Affairs John Mc Intyre says the Embassy will continue to give its support to this country in various aspects.

