US Olympic Champion Simone Biles Has Broken the Internet. Here’s How…

Less than a month into her return to competition after an almost two-year break, US Olympic champion Simone Biles has stunned the world, winning her fifth all-around title at the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Championships in Boston on Sunday.

Biles’s total of 119.850 gave her a 6.55-point margin of victory over nearest challenger and reigning world champion Morgan Hurd (113.300). Riley McCusker (112.750), Grace McCallum (111.650) and Shilese Jones (109.850) rounded out the top five.

The 21-year-old who Biles, who won four gold medals at the Rio Games is among more than 100 gymnasts who say they were abused by former Gymnastics USA team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar received a prison sentence of up to 175 years after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

