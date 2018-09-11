US Southern East Coast Prepares for Hurricane Florence.

The Southern East Coast of the United States is bracing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence as the storm — already packing winds of up to 140 mph — nears Category 5 strength.

More than 1 million people face mandatory evacuation orders in coastal areas of Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach the Carolina coasts late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Those states are also now under hurricane and storm surge watches.

We have more from CNN meteorologist Michael Guy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

