Usher and Wife Grace Miguel Now Separated.

R&B superstar Usher Raymond and his wife Grace Miguel have announced their separation. They were married for only two years. According to US We

R&B superstar Usher Raymond and his wife Grace Miguel have announced their separation. They were married for only two years.

According to US Weekly the couple made a joint statement saying:

 “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

It’s no secret they have had a very challenging year as multiple women have come forward accusing Usher of giving them herpes.

