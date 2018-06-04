UTT On Cost Cutting Exercise. 13 Campuses May Soon Be Closed.

Reports this morning say the University of Trinidad and Tobago is looking at some of its 13 existing campuses as part of its cost-cutting exercise.

The plan is part of the university’s restructuring exercise which began last month with the dismissal of over 50 academic staff.

A media report says the university will be giving up all campuses deemed surplus to its operations once the main university campus in Tamana is opened.

This is said to include the Chaguanas campus, UTT O’Meara and one of the teaching campuses.

