UTT Threatened by Union Representing Dismissed Workers.

The Sanctuary Trade Union is warning the Administration of the University of Trinidad and Tobago that should it fail to take the necessary steps or fail to respond favourably by 3pm today the affected lecturers Threata will resort to the Courts to enforce their rights against UTT.

The lecturers were camped outside the Prime Minister’s Office in St. Clair, Thursday clamouring for a meeting with Education Minister Anthony Garcia.

In a media release the Sanctuary Trade Union called upon the Administration of UTT to: revoke the letters of dismissal given to the employees, immediately reinstate the dismissed employees, award damages and Legal Costs incurred and cease any actions aimed at dismissal of employees pending discussion with the employees and their trade union representative.

It claimed that on May 11th 2018 the Program Leader for the Center for Education Program, Dr Rockedistributed letters of termination to certain employees and advised others that they would soon receive their dismissal letters.

The trade union claimed that she indicated that the decision to terminate lecturers was taken as part of a “restructuring exercise” and that dismissed lecturers were being sent home because of redundancy.

However, the union argued that there was no consistent criteria or rationale used to select those persons who were chosen to be terminated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

