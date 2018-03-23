Power102FM

UWI Cutting Costs. Minister of Education Says What Must Be Done, Will be Done.

UWI Cutting Costs. Minister of Education Says What Must Be Done, Will be Done.

0

The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, is taking steps to cut down on its spending by reducing the extent of temporary contracts as well as the use of overtime.

Principal of the UWI, Professor Brian Copeland, speaking at a news briefing following the Campus Council Meeting this week assured that quality will not be compromised at the institution.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, said the state has to do what is required to ensure efficiency at the University.

The Blame Game Begins. Opposition Leader Now Blames PNM For Increased School Violence .
Education Minister To Address Underperforming Males in the Education System.
Students and Pupils Safety Will Not be Compromised. TTUTA Misused Info Given.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: