UWI Cutting Costs. Minister of Education Says What Must Be Done, Will be Done.

The University of the West Indies, St. Augustine Campus, is taking steps to cut down on its spending by reducing the extent of temporary contracts as well as the use of overtime.

Principal of the UWI, Professor Brian Copeland, speaking at a news briefing following the Campus Council Meeting this week assured that quality will not be compromised at the institution.

Meanwhile, Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, said the state has to do what is required to ensure efficiency at the University.

