UWI Lecturer Concerned With Workload Handed Over to Stuart Young As Cabinet is Reshuffled.

University Lecturer and Talk Show host, Rhoda Bharath, says she is concerned about the growing workload being placed by the government on Stuart Young who has been appointed Minister of National Security.

The move was indicated in a Facebook post by the Office of the Prime Minister earlier today as part of a cabinet reshuffle.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme this afternoon, Ms Bharath said she is concerned whether Mr Young will be able to properly carry out his duties in this major ministerial position bearing in mind his other ministerial responsibilities.

Ms. Bharath also took note of the time at which the reshuffle was made public.

