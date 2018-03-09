Various Collective Bargaining Matters, Settled, Says Minister of Labour.

Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, reveals that to date over thirty collective agreements have been signed with the recognized majority trade

Labour Minister, Jennifer Baptiste Primus, reveals that to date over thirty collective agreements have been signed with the recognized majority trade union in the public sector and state enterprises since September 2015.

She gave the response while answering a question during deliberations in the House of Representatives posed by the Member of Parliament for Couva South.

Minister Baptiste Primus also revealed the various areas where collective bargaining matters were settled.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

