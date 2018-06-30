Power102FM

Vehicle Inspection Talk Raised in Parliament. Minister Responds.

Vehicle Inspection Talk Raised in Parliament. Minister Responds.

0

Minister of Works and Transport, Rohan Sinanan, has stated that at this time the use of Private Testing Stations to inspect Light T-vehicles is being looked at but no decision has been taken on it.

Minister Sinanan was questioned on the matter in the House of Representatives this afternoon by the Member of Parliament for Mayaro, Rushton Paray.

Mr Paray sought to find out whether consideration was given to the use of Private Testing Stations to inspect Light T-Vehicles amid the recent upsurge of vehicles seeking inspection. 

 

Police Believe Drowning Victim May Have Been Pushed Into the Sea at King’s Wharf
Aboud Calls On Government to Speak Up on Compensation for Fishermen as Oil Spill Effects Worsen.
PM Admits Finance Minister’s Task to Pay Public Servants Is the Hardest One.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: