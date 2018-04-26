Vending on Charlotte Street, Untenable, Says Mayor.

Port- of- Spain Mayor, Joel Martinez, says it was never the Port of Spain City Corporation’s intention to trick the vendors when they asked them to move to facilitate street repairs.

Speaking this morning, Mayor Martinez said the Corporation was attempting to restructure the program while the works were ongoing but realized that the situation was simply untenable.

He added that the move should not come as a surprise for anyone as the only persons who were benefitting from the situation were the vendors.

Mayor Martinez added the program has simply grown out of control.

