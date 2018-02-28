Victims of Coastal Erosion In Line for Social Services Support.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Franklin Khan, reveals that eight families whose homes have been affected by severe coastal erosion at Ba

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Franklin Khan, reveals that eight families whose homes have been affected by severe coastal erosion at Bamboo Village, Cedros, have been interviewed by personnel from the Housing Development Corporation today.

Mr. Khan said their relevant assessments are taken and most likely the affected families will be temporarily accommodated at the vacant HDC units located at Point – Fortin.

He added that the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, which provides support to needy families and individuals in crisis and emergency situations, has various financial assistance efforts in place that can be accessed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

