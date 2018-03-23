Violent Behavior By Parents At Schools in Tobago, Being Urgently Addressed.

Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly, Kelvin Charles, is expressing concern with what he describes as increasing incidents of parents going into schools and carrying out acts of violence on teachers and pupils.

Mr. Charles explains that the THA is taking action to address the situation.

Recently media reports said an individual who attacked a secondary school Principal went to court on assault charges.

The THA Chief Secretary made the comment while addressing the weekly Post Executive Council news briefing.

