A good Samaritan is today lucky to be alive following an attack, as he explains it.

The viral video of the man who explains he stopped to assist a man he thought had been struck down by a vehicle, on the highway, turned into a nightmare, however in the end, the attacker would be made to feel the wrath of the victim’s fury.

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket