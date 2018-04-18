Wade Mark Concerned By Power Finance Minister Will Have if Valuation of Land Amendment Bill is Passed, in Present Form.

Senator, Wade Mark, claims the Opposition cannot give support to the Valuation of Land Amendment Bill, 2018 in the present form because it gives the Finance Minister too much power.

During his contribution to debate on the bill this afternoon, Senator Mark recommended that it should be brought before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament.

He took issue with proposed provisions in the bill under which the Finance Minister can suspend or remove a person.

Meanwhile, Attorney General, Faris Al Rawi, has said the parliament record will show that the former People’s Partnership government had plans to introduce the Property Tax on a phased basis.

The AG insisted that the stated indication is a different position to that highlighted during the deliberation of Senator Mark.

