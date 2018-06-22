Wade Mark Speaks Out on State Entities’ Benefits at Taxpayers’ Expense.

Chairman of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee of Parliament, Wade Mark, is suggesting that action be taken soon, to better monitor and evaluate state entities that benefit from taxpayer’s money.

He made the point while being interviewed on Power 102.1FM today.

On Wednesday the performance of the board of the Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme, YTEPP, for the period 2008 to 2014 came under the spotlight at a meeting of the Public Accounts Enterprises Committee of Parliament.

PAEC member, David Small, said there was need for the YTEPP Board to show to the Committee and citizens if the state was getting value for money from the funds allocated to it.

YTEPP Chief Executive Officer, Nigel Forgenie, gave insight into decisions taken relating to hiring practices outside of those verified by the Ministry of Finance.

However, Mr. Mark said going forward it cannot be business as usual in terms of the holding state entities accountable for money allocated to them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...