Minister of Health, Terrence Deyalsingh, is assuring citizens that measures are being taken to deal with pharmacies that buy and sell fake drugs.

Speaking in the Senate today, Minister Deyalsingh said the monitoring of such practice has intensified, and progress has been made.

He warned pharmacy owners and operators to be guided by ethics while running their businesses.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest