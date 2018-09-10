WASA Activates Emergency Plan As It Attempts to Repair Leaking Line on Beetham Highway.

Areas between Piarco and Cocorite are likely to be affected by a water shortage as WASA attempts to repair a leak in a major transmission line in the Beetham area.

A media release on Monday morning confirmed that customers in parts of North Trinidad served by the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, have been experiencing a disruption in their pipe borne water supply due to a ruptured 36 inch diameter transmission main, along the Beetham Highway.

Minister of Public Utilities, Robert Le Hunte, speaking with News Power Now explained that the ruptured line was due to the age of the infrastructure.

He added that WASA has activated its emergency plan to ensure that critical organizations have water.

Customer are further advised that upon completion of repairs, it may take up to 36 hours for the scheduled pipe-borne service to be normalized to some areas.

For further information or assistance, customers are encouraged to contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4420/26.

A limited truck-borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, health care and educational institutions.

