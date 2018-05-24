WASA Amping Up Action Against Those Illegally Connected.

The Water and Sewerage Authority says it is increasing efforts to identify and commence legal proceedings against persons illegally connected to its pipeline network, as well as persons illegally abstracting water from fire hydrants for resale.

WASA explains that the exercise targets a range of activities including illegal connections to the waterdistribution network, abstraction of water from streams and rivers, sale of water and tampering with the Authority’s distribution system.

In a media release the utility pointed out that these activities directly contribute to the Authority’s high level of Non-Revenue Water and adversely affect the Authority’s ability to adequately service its paying customers.

The Authority is asking that persons with knowledge of illegal water connection, abstraction, sale or tampering, to make such reports to its Customer Call Centre, toll free at 800-4420/6 or email [email protected].

