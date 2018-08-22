WASA, T&TEC Come In For High Praise From Public Utilities Minister.

First responders at WASA and T&TEC are this morning coming in for high praise from Minister Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte. Speaking on the P

First responders at WASA and T&TEC are this morning coming in for high praise from Minister Public Utilities Robert Le Hunte.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show this morning commended their quick response yesterday.

He stated that there were a number of challenges yesterday with communications after the earthquake.

He said that the issues were compounded by the length of time it took the responders to get to the sites.

