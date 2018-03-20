Power102FM

Watson Duke Comes Under Fire from PSA Employees As 11 Are Dismissed.

Employees of the Public Services Association are today calling on Watson Duke to treat them with the same fairness that he advocates  for the union’s members.

The employees say 11 of their coworkers were wrongfully dismissed by Mr. Duke. PSA employees are represented by the Banking Insurance and General Workers Union.

Speaking at a protest in front of the PSA building today, BIGWU spokesperson, Lystra Lewis said she is hoping that the PSA General Council will take action against Mr. Duke, arguing that he acted contrary to proper labour laws and outside of his authority.

They say Mr. Duke has refused to meet with their representing union or even the Ministry of Labour to discuss the dismissals and other concerns.

