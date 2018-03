Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly Watson Duke is very critical of the Galeons Passage – the vessel that is due to arrive on local shores within the next two months.

Duke believes that the vessel’s infrastructure is not modified to suit the needs of passengers travelling between the two islands and this will result in severe problems going forward.

As such he feels that when it starts sailing on the sea bridge it will be referred to in a special way by its passengers.

