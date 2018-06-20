Watson Duke Hails Tobago Labour Day Celebration, A Success.

Leader of the National Trade Union Centre, Watson Duke is hailing the alternative Labour Day celebrations held in Tobago yesterday as a success.
Speaking on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning, Mr. Duke described the support received from the Labour Movement in Tobago as “extraordinary”.
Meanwhile, Mr. Duke is hesitant to support the day of rest and reflection being proposed by Joint Trade Union Movement Leader, Ancil Roget.
Mr. Duke said he must consider his role as Public Services Association President before he is able to give the proposition his full support.
