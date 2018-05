Public Services Association President, Watson Duke, is claiming that airport workers are carrying out their duties with certain limitations, which are hampering their effectiveness.

Speaking with the reporters outside of the Piarco International Airport, Mr. Duke warned that the public can expect action from the workers if their concerns are not urgently addressed.

The PSA Head also cited challenges facing employees of the Immigration Division and Customs and Excise Division.

