Watson Duke Ordered to Reinstate Fired PSA Workers, Pay Them Wages Lost and More.

The Industrial Court, in a judgment, orders the reinstatement of eleven dismissed employees of the Public Services Association.

Earlier this year the workers were dismissed by PSA President, Watson Duke for wearing their Banking Insurance and General Workers Union T-shirts to work.

The Court also ruled that the PSA workers be paid their salaries for the dismissed period, as well as $10,000 each for damages.

The workers previously protested outside the PSA’s Abercromby Street, Port of Spain Head Office over concerns about their Pension Plan and the status of their salary negotiations.

In the ruling today the Industrial Court noted that the affected employees be allowed to take up their positions from tomorrow.

