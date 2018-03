Public Services Association President, Watson Duke, is calling on the government to apologize to the country for what he describes as the unreliability of sea transportation between Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Duke had his say during a media briefing at the union’s Abercrombie Street, Port of Spain Office on Monday.

His appeal comes on the heels of the resignation of former Chairman of the Port Authority of Trinidad and Tobago, Allison Lewis.

