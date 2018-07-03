Watson Duke Says There’s Been A Decline in International Flights to Tobago.

Minority Leader in the Tobago House of Assembly, Watson Duke , is claiming that urgent work has to be done to restore confidence and revive the tourism sector in the sister isle.

He says challenges in the past with air and sea transportation between Port- of- Spain and Scarborough have discouraged many domestic visitors.

Mr. Duke speaking on the Business Corner Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon said there is also a decline in the number international flights to Tobago.

He complained that the situation has crippled business momentum in the industry.

