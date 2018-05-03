Watson Duke Shies Away from Questions on Alleged 0% Offered by CPO During Wage Negotiations.

PSA President Watson Duke this morning refused to disclose the information on which he said the government had offered zero per-cent for the three years of an agreement that is now in negotiation with the Chief Personnel Officer.

Mr. Duke had made this claim, during a news conference in Port- of-Spain on April 23.

He said he had received a letter from the CPO the previous week, to the effect that the government was proposing zero per cent as its offer for the contract period covering 2014 to 2016. He said he was declaring war on the government, promising to lead street demonstrations to protest this development.

But speaking later on the matter, Finance Minister Colm Imbert is reported to have said he sought to find out who made that offer, and where it came from exactly. He said the CPO’s office denied any knowledge of sending any correspondence to this effect to the PSA.

Asked about this on the Power Breakfast Show on Power 102.1FM this morning, Mr. Duke refused to be drawn in to the issue..

