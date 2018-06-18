Watson Duke to Host Labour Day Celebrations in Tobago, Tomorrow.

Leader of the National Trade Union Movement, Watson Duke says he will host alternative Labour Day celebrations in Tobago tomorrow.

Traditionally, Labour Day celebrations have been held in Fyzabad at Charlie King Junction, the place where police attempted to arrest Tubal Uriah “Buzz” Butler on June 19th, the day of the historic 1937 Oilfield Riots.

Duke however suggests that Tobago has been left abandoned despite Tobagonians having also seen persons sacrifice and lose their life in the struggle against oppression.

Mr. Duke says Fyzabad is not the mecca of trade union celebrations.

He instead argues that the Bell-Manor riots in Tobago in 1876 was the first example of persons fighting for the rights of labourers.

Mr Duke, speaking on TV6 this morning, said the Public Services Association will not be party of the Fyzabad celebrations.

He denies that this has caused a rift between himself and the other trade union leaders

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...