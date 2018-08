President of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke, is calling on the government to release $1.2 billion dollars and make a down payment to 80 thousand public servants who are still waiting for their back pay.

Speaking during a news briefing on Monday, Mr. Duke said there is a need for the public servants to get a lump sum and warns of action if their demands are not met.

